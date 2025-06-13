IAEA head says nuclear facilities 'must never be attacked'

U.N. nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi said on Friday that nuclear facilities "must never be attacked" and called "on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation" following Israeli strikes on Iran.



"This development is deeply concerning... I reiterate that any military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond," Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a statement to board members.



AFP