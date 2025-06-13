Trump to convene security chiefs Friday after Israel strikes Iran: White House

12-06-2025 | 22:28
Trump to convene security chiefs Friday after Israel strikes Iran: White House
Trump to convene security chiefs Friday after Israel strikes Iran: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a National Security Council meeting Friday morning, the White House said, after Israel launched a wave of strikes against Iran, prompting fears of regional war.

The schedule for Trump, who had yet to comment publicly on the major attack, said the rare meeting of top security chiefs from across the U.S. government would be held at 11:00 a.m. (1500 GMT) in the White House Situation Room.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

White House

Israel

Iran

