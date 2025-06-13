News
Trump to convene security chiefs Friday after Israel strikes Iran: White House
World News
12-06-2025 | 22:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump to convene security chiefs Friday after Israel strikes Iran: White House
U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a National Security Council meeting Friday morning, the White House said, after Israel launched a wave of strikes against Iran, prompting fears of regional war.
The schedule for Trump, who had yet to comment publicly on the major attack, said the rare meeting of top security chiefs from across the U.S. government would be held at 11:00 a.m. (1500 GMT) in the White House Situation Room.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
White House
Israel
Iran
