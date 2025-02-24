EU imposes new sanctions on Russia on third anniversary of Ukraine invasion

The European Union on Monday hit Russia with a new round of sanctions aimed at curbing its war effort on the third anniversary of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



"This new round of sanctions not only targets the Russian shadow fleet but those who support the operation of unsafe oil tankers, videogame controllers used to pilot drones, banks used to circumvent our sanctions, and propaganda outlets used to spout lies," EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.



AFP