Russian air attack on Ukraine injures one in Kyiv region, governor says

A Russian air attack injured a 44-year-old woman and damaged several houses in the Kyiv region, Mykola Kalashnyk, governor of the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital, said on Tuesday.



"She received wounds to her leg; she has been hospitalized," Kalashnyk said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.



All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts starting at around 0350 GMT after the country's air force warned of a Russian missile attack that also forced NATO-member neighboring Poland to scramble aircraft to ensure air safety.



Reuters