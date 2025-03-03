Japanese judge Yuji Iwasawa elected new ICJ president: Court

03-03-2025 | 09:49
Japanese judge Yuji Iwasawa elected new ICJ president: Court

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday appointed Yuji Iwasawa as its new president, replacing Nawaf Salam, the new prime minister of Lebanon.

The 70-year-old will head the court until Salam's term was due to expire on February 5, 2027, the ICJ said in a statement.


AFP
 

