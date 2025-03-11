Uganda says it has deployed troops in South Sudan capital

Uganda has deployed special forces in South Sudan's capital, Juba, to "secure it," Uganda's military chief said on Tuesday, as tensions between South Sudan's president and first vice president stoke fears of a return to civil war.



A Ugandan military spokesperson said the deployment was at the request of the South Sudan government.



Tensions have risen in recent days in South Sudan, an oil producer since President Salva Kiir's government detained two ministers and several senior military officials allied with First Vice President Riek Machar.



Reuters