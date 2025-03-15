News
Zelensky says Russia wants to achieve 'stronger position' before any ceasefire
World News
15-03-2025 | 10:16
Zelensky says Russia wants to achieve 'stronger position' before any ceasefire
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia wanted to achieve a "stronger position" militarily before committing to any ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.
"They want a stronger position before the ceasefire," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv, adding: "I think the delaying of the process is exactly because of what I said. They want to improve their situation on the battlefield."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia
Ceasefire
Next
US official sought to end aid for Lebanon and the Rohingya, email says
Zelensky congratulates new Canada PM Carney, calls for 'deepening cooperation'
Previous
8
Lebanon News
04:26
France's Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon, announces upcoming meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon News
04:26
France's Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon, announces upcoming meeting with President Aoun
