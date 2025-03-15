Zelensky says Russia wants to achieve 'stronger position' before any ceasefire

15-03-2025 | 10:16
Zelensky says Russia wants to achieve &#39;stronger position&#39; before any ceasefire
Zelensky says Russia wants to achieve 'stronger position' before any ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia wanted to achieve a "stronger position" militarily before committing to any ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.

"They want a stronger position before the ceasefire," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv, adding: "I think the delaying of the process is exactly because of what I said. They want to improve their situation on the battlefield."

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia

Ceasefire

US official sought to end aid for Lebanon and the Rohingya, email says
Zelensky congratulates new Canada PM Carney, calls for 'deepening cooperation'
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-04

Municipal elections set for May, despite challenges in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Ukraine says in 'final stages' of talks on mineral deal with US

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-13

Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-12

Israeli military opens fire on farmers and workers in south Lebanon's Sarda orchards

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

