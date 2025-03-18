Russia, Ukraine to swap 175 POWs each on Wednesday: Kremlin

18-03-2025 | 13:59
Russia, Ukraine to swap 175 POWs each on Wednesday: Kremlin
Russia, Ukraine to swap 175 POWs each on Wednesday: Kremlin

Russia and Ukraine will swap 175 prisoners each on Wednesday following a call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin said that on March 19, the Russian and Ukrainian sides would exchange prisoners -- 175 for 175 people," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.



AFP
 

