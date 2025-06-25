NATO allies declare Russia 'long-term threat', affirm support for Ukraine

NATO allies on Wednesday declared Russia a "long-term threat" to their collective security in a joint summit statement that also affirmed their "enduring" support for Ukraine.



The alliance's 32 countries said they stood "united in the face of profound security threats and challenges, in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security" in a declaration adopted in The Hague.



"Allie reaffirm their enduring sovereign commitments to provide support to Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours," they said.





AFP