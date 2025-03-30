Red Cross appeals for more than $100 mn for Myanmar quake

30-03-2025 | 05:31
Red Cross appeals for more than $100 mn for Myanmar quake
Red Cross appeals for more than $100 mn for Myanmar quake

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies launched an emergency appeal Sunday for more than $100 million to help victims of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar.

"To scale up support, the IFRC launches an emergency appeal for 100 million Swiss francs ($115 million) to assist 100,000 people (20,000 households) with life-saving relief and early recovery support over the next 24 months," the world's largest humanitarian network said in a statement.

AFP
 

