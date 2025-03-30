Myanmar military still bombs towns amid earthquake crisis

An armed resistance movement against Myanmar's military-run government criticized the junta on Sunday for conducting airstrikes on villages even as the country reels from an earthquake that has killed around 1,700 people.



The Karen National Union, one of Myanmar's oldest ethnic armies, said in a statement that the junta "continues to carry out airstrikes targeting civilian areas, even as the population suffers tremendously from the earthquake."



The group said that under normal circumstances, the military would be prioritizing relief efforts but instead is focused on "deploying forces to attack its people."



A spokesman for the junta did not reply to queries from Reuters about the criticism.



Reuters