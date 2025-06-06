Russia asks UN agency to help solve question of US fuel at Ukraine nuclear plant

06-06-2025 | 13:57
Russia asks UN agency to help solve question of US fuel at Ukraine nuclear plant
Russia asks UN agency to help solve question of US fuel at Ukraine nuclear plant

Russia asked the U.N. nuclear watchdog on Friday to mediate between Moscow and Washington to resolve the question of what to do with U.S. nuclear fuel stored at a Ukrainian power plant controlled by Russian forces.

Russia wants to restart the idled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which lies near one of the front lines of the war in Ukraine and once generated a fifth of Ukraine's electricity. The fuel question is one of numerous issues standing in the way.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told Reuters this week that restarting it was currently impossible because of the lack of a stable power supply and water for cooling.

Russian nuclear energy chief Alexei Likhachev said after meeting Grossi on Friday that Russia was willing either to use the fuel, supplied by U.S. company Westinghouse, or to remove it entirely and return it to the United States.



Reuters
 

