Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move

World News
05-06-2025 | 16:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move

President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on four judges at the International Criminal Court, an unprecedented retaliation over the war tribunal's investigation into alleged war crimes by U.S. troops in Afghanistan and over the court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Washington designated Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibanez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou of Benin, and Beti Hohler of Slovenia, according to a statement from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"As ICC judges, these four individuals have actively engaged in the ICC’s illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America or our close ally, Israel. The ICC is politicized and falsely claims unfettered discretion to investigate, charge, and prosecute nationals of the United States and our allies," Rubio said.

The ICC did not immediately have comment.

Reuters

World News

Donald Trump

Sanctions

United States

ICC

Judges

LBCI Next
Russia says it will repair warplanes damaged in Ukrainian drone attacks
Pentagon chief says NATO allies cannot have 'reliance' on US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-14

UK imposes sanctions on Swedish-based Iranian criminal network over plots in Europe

LBCI
World News
2025-05-13

US imposes sanctions on companies it says sent Iranian oil to China

LBCI
World News
2025-05-08

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on third China 'teapot' refinery, ports

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions on Yemen's Houthis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39

UK threatens Israel with 'further concrete actions' over Gaza offensive, aid restrictions

LBCI
World News
13:42

UN rights chief voices legal concerns on US travel bans

LBCI
World News
12:52

Trump says asked Putin not to respond to Ukraine drone attack

LBCI
World News
11:15

Trump says discussed Geneva tariffs agreement with Chinese President

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:52

Trump says asked Putin not to respond to Ukraine drone attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem meets Iranian FM in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10

US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Israeli media: Strike on Beirut's southern suburbs will be 'largest' since ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:32

The Lebanese army tried to deter Israeli strikes but was refused, military sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:16

Total of 17 Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:14

Israeli army says it’s preparing to strike infrastructure targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:54

New Israeli airstrikes hit southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:08

Israel informed US ahead of Beirut strikes, says Channel 12; tensions rise amid fears of retaliation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More