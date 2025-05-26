Russia fired record barrage of 355 drones at Ukraine overnight: Kyiv

Russia fired 355 drones at Ukraine overnight in the biggest such attack since Moscow's 2022 invasion, Kyiv said on Monday, a day after Russian strikes killed 13 people.Ukraine's air force said Russia had launched "355 Shahed-type drones," including decoys, as well as nine cruise missiles, with its spokesman Yuriy Ignat confirming to AFP that it was the largest drone attack since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.AFP