North Korea's Kim says country will develop additional military measures: State media

05-10-2025 | 07:44
North Korea&#39;s Kim says country will develop additional military measures: State media
2min
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Pyongyang has allocated strategic assets to respond to the buildup of U.S. military forces in the south and vowed to develop additional military measures, the state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

"In direct proportion to the buildup of U.S. forces in Korea, our strategic interest in the region has also increased, and we have accordingly allocated special assets to key targets of interest," Kim said at a military exhibition event ahead of the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea. "I believe our enemies should be concerned about the direction their security environment is evolving."

He added North Korea "will undoubtedly develop additional military measures" to prepare to respond to the buildup of U.S. forces, without elaborating further.

North Korea has been tightening military ties with Russia and has been supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine by sending troops and artillery, according to South Korean officials.


Reeuters
 

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Hezbollah backs Hamas' stance on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-19

‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Justice and redemption: Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese Army after 12 years in hiding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-18

Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

