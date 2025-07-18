Germany deports 81 Afghan criminals

18-07-2025 | 03:29
Germany deports 81 Afghan criminals

Germany said it has deported 81 Afghan criminals Friday in the second such operation to their Taliban-controlled homeland.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt stated that the plane carrying the men had just taken off and added that they were all under expulsion orders and had been "convicted by the law."

AFP

