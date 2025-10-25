US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive': US spokesman

World News
25-10-2025 | 06:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US-China trade talks in Malaysia &#39;very constructive&#39;: US spokesman
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US-China trade talks in Malaysia 'very constructive': US spokesman

The United States and China conducted "very constructive" trade talks in Malaysia on Saturday, a U.S. Treasury spokesman said, ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of their leaders in South Korea next week.

"Today's talks have concluded. They have been very constructive, and we expect them to resume in the morning," the spokesman told AFP.

AFP

World News

trade

talks

Malaysia

'very

constructive':

spokesman

LBCI Next
White House: Trump to meet Qatari emir and PM during stopover en route to Malaysia
Georgia arrests three Chinese nationals for trying to buy uranium illegally, local media reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:01

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

LBCI
World News
2025-10-18

China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-15

US 'very close' to TikTok deal with China: Treasury chief

LBCI
World News
2025-10-16

China says latest US trade curbs 'profoundly detrimental'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:12

White House: Trump to meet Qatari emir and PM during stopover en route to Malaysia

LBCI
World News
05:29

Georgia arrests three Chinese nationals for trying to buy uranium illegally, local media reports

LBCI
World News
04:26

Russian aerial attack on Kyiv kills one, injures ten, officials say

LBCI
World News
02:25

Trump says North Korea is ‘sort of a nuclear power’

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11

Suspending the past: Lebanon and Syria suspend joint council, signaling a new phase in ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry launches diaspora voter registration platform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-26

Raoucheh Rock illuminated without approval: The backstory of Hezbollah and the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-23

Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Recasting the political scene: Will a new Sunni power emerge in Lebanon's 2026 elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr-Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Fake news: No security deployment around Mar Mikhael Church; images circulating are AI-generated

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Israeli airstrike targets car in southern Lebanon’s Harouf

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Prime Minister Salam meets Pope Leo XIV, stresses Lebanon’s unity and Palestinian rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Lebanon launches reconstruction of southern hospitals damaged by Israeli strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More