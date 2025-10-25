News
New Japan PM says had 'candid' conversation with Trump
World News
25-10-2025 | 11:07
New Japan PM says had 'candid' conversation with Trump
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, just days before a planned visit to Tokyo on a regional tour.
Takaichi, who assumed office this week, said in a post on X that she "had a good and candid conversation" with Trump, adding: "Together with him, I am determined to elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance to even greater heights."
AFP
World News
Japan
'candid'
conversation
Trump
