New Japan PM says had 'candid' conversation with Trump

25-10-2025 | 11:07
New Japan PM says had 'candid' conversation with Trump

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday, just days before a planned visit to Tokyo on a regional tour.

Takaichi, who assumed office this week, said in a post on X that she "had a good and candid conversation" with Trump, adding: "Together with him, I am determined to elevate the Japan-U.S. alliance to even greater heights."

AFP
 

