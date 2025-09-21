US deal on Bagram base 'not possible' says Afghan Taliban official

An Afghan Taliban government official said Sunday that a deal over Bagram air base was "not possible", after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened the country with unspecified punishment if they did not give it back.



"Recently, some people have said that they have entered negotiations with Afghanistan for taking back Bagram Air base," said Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Defense, in comments broadcast by local media.



"A deal over even an inch of Afghanistan's soil is not possible. We don't need it."



AFP