Georgia arrests three Chinese nationals for trying to buy uranium illegally, local media reports

Georgia's internal security service said on Saturday that it had arrested three Chinese citizens in the capital Tbilisi, for attempting to illegally purchase two kilograms of "nuclear material" uranium, Georgia's Interpress news agency reported.



Interpress cited the deputy head of Georgia's State Security Service as saying the three detainees had been planning to buy the uranium for $400,000 and transport it to China, via Russia. The uranium was "nuclear material," it said, without elaborating on the motive for the planned purchase.



It quoted the security official as saying that the detainees faced charges that could see them imprisoned for up to 10 years.



Reuters