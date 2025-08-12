News
Zelensky says Russia preparing for new Ukraine offensives
World News
12-08-2025 | 05:26
Zelensky says Russia preparing for new Ukraine offensives
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky said Tuesday that Moscow was not seeking peace in Ukraine and was instead preparing new attacks, ahead of a meeting between the Russian and U.S. leaders.
"We see that the Russian army is not preparing to end the war. On the contrary, they are making movements that indicate preparations for new offensive operations," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.
AFP
World News
Zelensky
Russia
Ukraine
Offensive
