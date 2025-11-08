COP30: 'No future for humanity' without Indigenous peoples, Brazilian minister tells AFP

08-11-2025 | 11:24
COP30: 'No future for humanity' without Indigenous peoples, Brazilian minister tells AFP

Indigenous peoples have a vital role to play in humanity's survival, Brazil's minister of Indigenous peoples said as the COP30 climate conference is set to begin in the Brazilian Amazon on Monday.

Without them, "there is no future for humanity," Sonia Guajajara told AFP in an interview.

