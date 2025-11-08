Israeli strike targets vehicle on Shebaa - Rashaya al-Wadi road

08-11-2025 | 04:08
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Shebaa - Rashaya al-Wadi road
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Shebaa - Rashaya al-Wadi road

An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on the Shebaa - Rashaya al-Wadi road on Saturday, resulting in two wounded.

