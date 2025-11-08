Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam

08-11-2025 | 08:25
LBCI
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam
0min
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held a phone call with Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to discuss the situation in southern Lebanon and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions, according to a statement from Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.

During the call, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s firm rejection of any violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. 

He emphasized the importance of reducing tensions and prioritizing calm to preserve the security and stability of Lebanon and the wider region.

Abdelatty also reiterated Egypt’s steadfast position in supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty, national unity, and independent decision-making, as well as extending support to Lebanese state institutions to enable them to fully assume their responsibilities in maintaining stability, safeguarding security, and addressing current challenges in the interest of the Lebanese people.

Israel strikes vehicle in Bint Jbeil, injuring seven
Digital vision vs. daily outages: Inside Lebanon's first AI summit
