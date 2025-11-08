News
Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'
World News
08-11-2025 | 10:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'
President Donald Trump on Saturday floated a potential compromise amid the impasse over the U.S. government shutdown, urging Republicans to redirect federal money that currently goes to health insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act and give it to individuals.
"I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over," Trump wrote in a social media post.
"In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare," he added, without offering further details.
Trump's comments on Truth Social came just hours before the U.S. Senate was set to reconvene at noon (1700 GMT) after rejecting legislation on Friday that would have resumed paychecks for hundreds of thousands of federal workers during the longest shutdown in U.S. history.
Reuters
