Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'

World News
08-11-2025 | 10:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money &#39;directly to the people&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'

President Donald Trump on Saturday floated a potential compromise amid the impasse over the U.S. government shutdown, urging Republicans to redirect federal money that currently goes to health insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act and give it to individuals.

"I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over," Trump wrote in a social media post.

"In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare," he added, without offering further details.

Trump's comments on Truth Social came just hours before the U.S. Senate was set to reconvene at noon (1700 GMT) after rejecting legislation on Friday that would have resumed paychecks for hundreds of thousands of federal workers during the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Reuters

World News

urges

lawmakers

healthcare

money

'directly

people'

LBCI Next
US Supreme Court lets Trump withhold $4 billion in food aid funding for now
Israel thanks Mexico for thwarting plot 'directed by Iran' against ambassador
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-25

From Gaza to the West Bank: Netanyahu urges Trump to back Israel’s next moves

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-02

Trump will determine how long to give Hamas to accept Gaza plan: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Hamas urges Trump, mediators to ensure Israel does not resume 'aggression' against Gazans

LBCI
World News
2025-10-06

Trump urges Gaza peace negotiators to 'move fast'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:24

COP30: 'No future for humanity' without Indigenous peoples, Brazilian minister tells AFP

LBCI
World News
10:31

Russia's Lavrov says work under way on Putin's order on possible Russian nuclear test

LBCI
World News
10:17

Irish governing body overwhelmingly backs call for UEFA to ban Israel

LBCI
World News
09:37

Russia hits several key Ukraine energy facilities, kills three people

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-06

Madagascar president names army general as PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-03

Israel's Smotrich says he is drawing up West Bank annexation maps

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-21

Diaspora votes: Lebanon's 2026 elections could redefine lawmaking with larger Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-05

PM Salam: Reconstruction is a government priority, projects ready to launch once funding is secured

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More