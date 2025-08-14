Russia, Ukraine exchange 84 POWs each: Russian defense ministry

14-08-2025 | 07:48
Russia, Ukraine exchange 84 POWs each: Russian defense ministry
Russia, Ukraine exchange 84 POWs each: Russian defense ministry

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 84 prisoners of war from each side on Thursday, the Russian defense ministry said, in the latest swap which has seen hundreds of POWs released so far this year.

The ministry said on Telegram that the United Arab Emirates had mediated the exchange and that the released Russian service personnel were receiving "psychological and medical assistance."

World News

Ukraine

exchange

each:

Russian

defense

ministry

LBCI Previous

