Any Ukraine peace plan must respect 'territorial integrity': UN chief

Any peace plan for Ukraine must "abide" by U.N. resolutions upholding the country's "territorial integrity," U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said on Friday, when asked about a reported U.S. proposal.



"We are talking about something that is in the press that was never presented formally by the United States or by any other entity," Guterres told a news conference in Johannesburg ahead of a G20 summit.



"For us, a peace solution for Ukraine that is in line with these principles would also abide by the resolutions of the General Assembly that clearly indicated that the territorial integrity of Ukraine and... the territorial integrity of states must be respected," he said.



AFP



