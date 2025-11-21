News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
18
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
18
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump working with Kyiv and Moscow to end war 'as quickly as possible': US official
World News
21-11-2025 | 11:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump working with Kyiv and Moscow to end war 'as quickly as possible': US official
Donald Trump is working with both Ukraine and Russia to end the war "as quickly as possible," the U.S. president said Friday, soon after releasing a peace proposal which startled Kyiv and its European allies.
"President Trump is working with both sides to end the war as quickly as possible, which has gone on for far too long, with too many senseless deaths," a White House official told AFP in a statement.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Russia
Next
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Bangladesh, killing three
Zelenskiy says 22 people missing at the site of Russian attack in western Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-18
Saudi Crown Prince says working to normalize relations with Israel 'as soon as possible'
Middle East News
2025-11-18
Saudi Crown Prince says working to normalize relations with Israel 'as soon as possible'
0
World News
2025-10-17
China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'
World News
2025-10-17
China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'
0
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Axios: Trump to present Arab leaders with US proposal to end Gaza war
0
World News
10:14
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war
World News
10:14
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:30
White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters
World News
15:30
White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters
0
World News
10:42
Any Ukraine peace plan must respect 'territorial integrity': UN chief
World News
10:42
Any Ukraine peace plan must respect 'territorial integrity': UN chief
0
World News
10:14
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war
World News
10:14
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war
0
World News
09:12
Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace
World News
09:12
Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-11-03
Walid Jumblatt meets former US diplomat David Hale in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Cabinet session ends at Baabda after army presents disarmament plan
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-18
Israel says it foiled weapons smuggling attempt from Syria to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-18
Israel says it foiled weapons smuggling attempt from Syria to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-20
Lebanon steps up port security: High-tech scanners aim to block smuggling, strengthen ports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:46
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes
Lebanon News
13:46
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes
2
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike
3
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit
6
Lebanon News
11:58
South Lebanon: Vehicle attacked in Froun, injuries reported (Video)
Lebanon News
11:58
South Lebanon: Vehicle attacked in Froun, injuries reported (Video)
7
Lebanon Economy
03:18
Lebanon's fuel prices increase
Lebanon Economy
03:18
Lebanon's fuel prices increase
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More