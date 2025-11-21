Trump working with Kyiv and Moscow to end war 'as quickly as possible': US official

21-11-2025 | 11:28
Trump working with Kyiv and Moscow to end war &#39;as quickly as possible&#39;: US official
Trump working with Kyiv and Moscow to end war 'as quickly as possible': US official

Donald Trump is working with both Ukraine and Russia to end the war "as quickly as possible," the U.S. president said Friday, soon after releasing a peace proposal which startled Kyiv and its European allies.

"President Trump is working with both sides to end the war as quickly as possible, which has gone on for far too long, with too many senseless deaths," a White House official told AFP in a statement.

AFP 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Ukraine

Russia

