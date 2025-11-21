Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war

21-11-2025 | 10:14
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump&#39;s plan to end war
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that his country risks losing the support of its key ally, the United States, over Washington's plan to end the war with Russia.

"Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: either the loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner," Zelensky said in an address to the nation published on social media.

AFP

