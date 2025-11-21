News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
17
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
17
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters
World News
21-11-2025 | 15:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters
The White House has put on hold a draft executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on artificial intelligence through lawsuits and by withholding federal funds, sources said on Friday.
The draft order would have likely faced significant pushback from states. But its consideration shows how far Trump is willing to go to help AI companies overcome a patchwork of laws they say stifle innovation.
The White House did not have an immediate comment.
The draft order would have tasked Attorney General Pam Bondi with establishing an "AI Litigation Task Force whose sole responsibility shall be to challenge state AI laws, including on grounds that such laws unconstitutionally regulate interstate commerce, are preempted by existing federal regulations, or are otherwise unlawful," according to a document seen by Reuters earlier this week.
Reuters
World News
United States
White House
Artificial Intelligence
Next
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Bangladesh, killing three
Zelenskiy says 22 people missing at the site of Russian attack in western Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-17
India ‘already cutting’ Russian oil imports by 50% after US talks, White House official tells Reuters
World News
2025-10-17
India ‘already cutting’ Russian oil imports by 50% after US talks, White House official tells Reuters
0
World News
2025-11-05
US asks UN to lift sanctions on Syria's president ahead of White House visit
World News
2025-11-05
US asks UN to lift sanctions on Syria's president ahead of White House visit
0
World News
2025-11-04
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
World News
2025-11-04
White House: Trump to meet Syrian President al-Sharaa on Monday
0
World News
2025-09-19
Trump says to host Turkey's Erdogan at White House on Sept. 25
World News
2025-09-19
Trump says to host Turkey's Erdogan at White House on Sept. 25
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:28
Trump working with Kyiv and Moscow to end war 'as quickly as possible': US official
World News
11:28
Trump working with Kyiv and Moscow to end war 'as quickly as possible': US official
0
World News
10:42
Any Ukraine peace plan must respect 'territorial integrity': UN chief
World News
10:42
Any Ukraine peace plan must respect 'territorial integrity': UN chief
0
World News
10:14
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war
World News
10:14
Zelensky says Ukraine risks losing US support over Trump's plan to end war
0
World News
09:12
Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace
World News
09:12
Zelensky says 'working' on US proposal, insists it must bring 'dignified' peace
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-19
Lebanese army chief’s cancelled Washington meetings put army in focus as US attention shifts
0
World News
15:30
White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters
World News
15:30
White House pauses executive order that would seek to preempt state laws on AI: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:57
Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon’s President Aoun to White House
Lebanon News
15:57
Trump reportedly says he will invite Lebanon’s President Aoun to White House
2
Lebanon News
13:46
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes
Lebanon News
13:46
President Aoun announces five-point border security plan from Lebanon’s south: What it includes
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions
4
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli military says killed 13 Hamas members in Tuesday's Lebanon strike
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Political storm over Israel wording leads US to pause Lebanon army chief’s visit
6
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered
Lebanon News
10:53
Lebanon closes voter registration for diaspora: Over 150,000 registered
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon arrests top drug lord Nouh Zaiter in ambush operation: Here are the details
8
Lebanon News
11:58
South Lebanon: Vehicle attacked in Froun, injuries reported (Video)
Lebanon News
11:58
South Lebanon: Vehicle attacked in Froun, injuries reported (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More