Putin lands at US base in Alaska for summit with Trump

15-08-2025 | 15:04
LBCI
Putin lands at US base in Alaska for summit with Trump
Putin lands at US base in Alaska for summit with Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at a military base in Alaska on Friday for a summit with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on the conflict in Ukraine.

The meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will be the Kremlin leader's first on Western soil since before February 2022, when Russia launched its devastating full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

