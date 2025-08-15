News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin lands at US base in Alaska for summit with Trump
World News
15-08-2025 | 15:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin lands at US base in Alaska for summit with Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at a military base in Alaska on Friday for a summit with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump on the conflict in Ukraine.
The meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will be the Kremlin leader's first on Western soil since before February 2022, when Russia launched its devastating full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
AFP
World News
lands
Alaska
summit
Trump
Next
Germany tells Israeli government to stop West Bank settlement construction
Iran FM says 'working with China and Russia' to stop European sanctions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:31
Trump heads to Alaska to meet with Putin over Ukraine
World News
08:31
Trump heads to Alaska to meet with Putin over Ukraine
0
World News
2025-08-06
US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media
World News
2025-08-06
US envoy lands in Russia for meeting with Russian leadership: State media
0
World News
06:09
Exiled opposition figure urges Putin to agree to release anti-war prisoners at Trump summit
World News
06:09
Exiled opposition figure urges Putin to agree to release anti-war prisoners at Trump summit
0
World News
2025-08-13
Ukraine must be 'at the table' following Trump-Putin summit: Merz
World News
2025-08-13
Ukraine must be 'at the table' following Trump-Putin summit: Merz
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:32
Putin-Trump summit to last 'minimum 6-7 hours': Kremlin
World News
11:32
Putin-Trump summit to last 'minimum 6-7 hours': Kremlin
0
World News
09:13
Ukraine 'counting' on Trump to convince Russia to end war: Zelensky
World News
09:13
Ukraine 'counting' on Trump to convince Russia to end war: Zelensky
0
World News
08:54
Two wounded in shooting near mosque in Sweden: Police
World News
08:54
Two wounded in shooting near mosque in Sweden: Police
0
World News
08:31
Trump heads to Alaska to meet with Putin over Ukraine
World News
08:31
Trump heads to Alaska to meet with Putin over Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-24
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-07-24
Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Lebanon and Syria launch push to revive trade and transport — can the lifeline be restored?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Lebanon and Syria launch push to revive trade and transport — can the lifeline be restored?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback
0
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanon arrests employee for accepting bribes, several others detained in registration office crackdown
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanon arrests employee for accepting bribes, several others detained in registration office crackdown
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:42
Hezbollah’s Qassem calls cabinet decision dangerous, vows to keep weapons
Lebanon News
03:42
Hezbollah’s Qassem calls cabinet decision dangerous, vows to keep weapons
2
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanon arrests employee for accepting bribes, several others detained in registration office crackdown
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanon arrests employee for accepting bribes, several others detained in registration office crackdown
3
Lebanon News
05:42
Israeli drone lands on hospital roof in Bint Jbeil, authorities intervene
Lebanon News
05:42
Israeli drone lands on hospital roof in Bint Jbeil, authorities intervene
4
Lebanon News
12:04
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
Lebanon News
12:04
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
5
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais rebuffs Sheikh Naim Qassem’s rhetoric, affirms trust in Lebanese army
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais rebuffs Sheikh Naim Qassem’s rhetoric, affirms trust in Lebanese army
6
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
7
Lebanon News
15:08
Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)
Lebanon News
15:08
Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)
8
Lebanon News
09:23
Army Commander inspects blast site in Tyre, vows continued duty amid Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
09:23
Army Commander inspects blast site in Tyre, vows continued duty amid Israeli attacks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More