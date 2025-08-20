International Criminal Court blasts new US sanctions

The International Criminal Court on Wednesday denounced new U.S. sanctions against four more of its judges or prosecutors, calling them a "flagrant attack" on its independence.

"These sanctions are a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution," the court said in a statement.

AFP
 

