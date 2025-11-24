Suicide attack on Pakistan border police kills three: Official

24-11-2025 | 00:07
Suicide attack on Pakistan border police kills three: Official
Suicide attack on Pakistan border police kills three: Official

A suicide bombing killed three Pakistani paramilitary personnel at the border force headquarters in Peshawar city on Monday, police told AFP.

"Three FC (Federal Constabulary) personnel deployed at the gate were martyred and four others were wounded," said Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed, adding one assailant detonated explosives and two other attackers were shot dead by the security forces.

