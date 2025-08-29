France, Germany to provide more air defense to Ukraine: Statement

29-08-2025 | 09:57
France, Germany to provide more air defense to Ukraine: Statement
France, Germany to provide more air defense to Ukraine: Statement

France and Germany are to provide more air-defense hardware for Ukraine after "massive" Russian airstrikes in recent days, the key EU members said in a joint statement Friday.

"France and Germany will provide additional air defense to Ukraine," they said, adding that "despite intensive international diplomatic efforts, Russia shows no intention to end its war of aggression against Ukraine."

AFP

 

World News

France

Germany

Ukraine

Russia

EU

