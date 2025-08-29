News
France, Germany to provide more air defense to Ukraine: Statement
World News
29-08-2025 | 09:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France, Germany to provide more air defense to Ukraine: Statement
France and Germany are to provide more air-defense hardware for Ukraine after "massive" Russian airstrikes in recent days, the key EU members said in a joint statement Friday.
"France and Germany will provide additional air defense to Ukraine," they said, adding that "despite intensive international diplomatic efforts, Russia shows no intention to end its war of aggression against Ukraine."
AFP
World News
France
Germany
Ukraine
Russia
EU
