Kallas: Russia will not regain its frozen assets without paying compensation

30-08-2025 | 02:07
Kallas: Russia will not regain its frozen assets without paying compensation
Kallas: Russia will not regain its frozen assets without paying compensation

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday that it is inconceivable for frozen Russian assets within the bloc to be returned as long as the war in Ukraine continues, unless Moscow pays compensation.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen, she said: “We cannot imagine that… if a ceasefire or peace agreement is reached, these assets would go back to Russia without compensation being paid.”

Reuters

Kaja Kallas

European Union

Russia

Assets

