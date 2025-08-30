News
Kallas: Russia will not regain its frozen assets without paying compensation
World News
30-08-2025 | 02:07
Kallas: Russia will not regain its frozen assets without paying compensation
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Saturday that it is inconceivable for frozen Russian assets within the bloc to be returned as long as the war in Ukraine continues, unless Moscow pays compensation.
Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen, she said: “We cannot imagine that… if a ceasefire or peace agreement is reached, these assets would go back to Russia without compensation being paid.”
Reuters
World News
Kaja Kallas
European Union
Russia
Assets
Next
France says US should not deny Palestinians access to UN summit
India will not 'bow down', trade minister says after US tariffs
Previous
World News
2025-08-09
Middle East News
2025-06-12
World News
2025-06-29
World News
2025-08-11
World News
03:32
World News
02:45
World News
01:47
World News
01:23
World News
2025-07-14
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-28
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Middle East News
2025-08-03
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon News
08:22
Lebanon News
12:45
Lebanon News
13:37
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon News
12:19
Lebanon News
11:07
