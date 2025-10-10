News
Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets
World News
10-10-2025 | 12:33
Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets
Denmark will buy another 16 F-35 fighter jets, its defense minister said Friday, two weeks after unidentified drones intruded into the Scandinavian country's airspace.
The purchase announcement, however, also comes as EU countries weigh up whether to replace the U.S.-made aeroplanes with European alternatives.
"We have reached a political agreement to acquire 16 additional F-35 fighter jets... so that we will have more operational fighter jets in the future," Troels Lund Poulsen told a press conference.
AFP
World News
Denmark
F-35
Drones
EU
United States
