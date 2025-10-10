Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets

World News
10-10-2025 | 12:33



Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets
Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighter jets

Denmark will buy another 16 F-35 fighter jets, its defense minister said Friday, two weeks after unidentified drones intruded into the Scandinavian country's airspace.

The purchase announcement, however, also comes as EU countries weigh up whether to replace the U.S.-made aeroplanes with European alternatives.

"We have reached a political agreement to acquire 16 additional F-35 fighter jets... so that we will have more operational fighter jets in the future," Troels Lund Poulsen told a press conference.



World News

Denmark

F-35

Drones

EU

United States

Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
Frontline Ukraine town urges residents to flee over Russia energy strikes
