Afghan Red Crescent: Earthquake death toll rises to 1,124
World News
02-09-2025 | 03:45
Afghan Red Crescent: Earthquake death toll rises to 1,124
The Afghan Red Crescent Society said on Tuesday that the death toll from the earthquake that struck Afghanistan has risen to 1,124.
The society added that at least 3,251 people were injured and more than 8,000 homes were destroyed by the disaster.
Reuters
World News
Afghanistan
Red Crescent
Earthquake
Death
Toll
