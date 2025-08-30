Ukraine opens murder probe after former speaker killed

World News
30-08-2025 | 07:42
High views
Ukraine opens murder probe after former speaker killed
Ukraine opens murder probe after former speaker killed

Ukraine launched a murder investigation Saturday after former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy, a key figure in the 2014 Maidan revolution, was shot dead in the western city of Lviv.

In a statement, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine said the shooter was being sought for the "intentional homicide" of the well-known 54-year-old politician.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Investigation

Andriy Parubiy

Lviv

