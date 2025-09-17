News
Trump says UK state visit 'one of highest honors of my life'
World News
17-09-2025 | 16:31
Trump says UK state visit 'one of highest honors of my life'
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called his unprecedented second UK state visit "one of the highest honours of my life" as he addressed a lavish banquet hosted by King Charles III.
"This is truly one of the highest honors of my life," Trump told the 160 guests at Windsor Castle, describing the UK and U.S. as "two notes in one chord... each beautiful on its own, but really meant to be played together".
AFP
World News
Donald Trump
UK
Visit
US
