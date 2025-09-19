Sudan's paramilitary forces killed 75 people in a drone strike that hit a mosque at a camp for displaced people in Darfur on Friday, an aid group operating at the site said.



The strike came as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) pushed to oust the army from the Darfur region's main city, El-Fasher.



According to the Emergency Response Room group at the Abu Shouk camp, a drone struck a mosque. "The bodies were retrieved from the rubble of the mosque," the group said in a statement.





AFP