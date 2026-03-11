Trump vows 'great safety' for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

11-03-2026 | 13:12
Trump vows &#39;great safety&#39; for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz
Trump vows 'great safety' for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump on Wednesday promised "great safety" for oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran tightened its chokehold on the vital sea passage amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Tehran.

"I think you're going to see great safety, and it's going to be very, very quickly," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked how he was going to ensure security in the crucial waterway for the global oil trade.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Iran

