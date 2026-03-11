News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Sabe'e
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump vows 'great safety' for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz
World News
11-03-2026 | 13:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump vows 'great safety' for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz
President Donald Trump on Wednesday promised "great safety" for oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran tightened its chokehold on the vital sea passage amid the U.S.-Israeli war with Tehran.
"I think you're going to see great safety, and it's going to be very, very quickly," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked how he was going to ensure security in the crucial waterway for the global oil trade.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Iran
Next
Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President
Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait for 'safety' measures during drill: State TV
Middle East News
2026-02-17
Iran to close parts of Hormuz Strait for 'safety' measures during drill: State TV
0
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Ship in Strait of Hormuz struck by 'unknown projectile': UK agency
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Ship in Strait of Hormuz struck by 'unknown projectile': UK agency
0
Middle East News
2026-02-16
Iran's Revolutionary Guards begin military drills in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-02-16
Iran's Revolutionary Guards begin military drills in Strait of Hormuz
0
Middle East News
2026-03-10
Iran Guards say no US Navy vessel has 'dared' approach Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-03-10
Iran Guards say no US Navy vessel has 'dared' approach Strait of Hormuz
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
17:39
Trump says US must 'finish the job' in Iran
World News
17:39
Trump says US must 'finish the job' in Iran
0
World News
16:54
Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve 'a little bit'
World News
16:54
Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve 'a little bit'
0
World News
13:17
Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President
World News
13:17
Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President
0
World News
12:34
Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron
World News
12:34
Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:40
Turkey's Erdogan says Iran war must stop before whole region dragged in
Middle East News
10:40
Turkey's Erdogan says Iran war must stop before whole region dragged in
0
Middle East News
18:23
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say carried out 'integrated' missile attack with Hezbollah on Israel
Middle East News
18:23
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say carried out 'integrated' missile attack with Hezbollah on Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29
‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom
0
World News
2026-02-04
Putin tells Xi Moscow-Beijing alliance 'stabilising' for world
World News
2026-02-04
Putin tells Xi Moscow-Beijing alliance 'stabilising' for world
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:28
Israel weighs major expansion of operations in Lebanon amid security meeting
Lebanon News
16:28
Israel weighs major expansion of operations in Lebanon amid security meeting
2
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli strike hits apartment in Beirut's Aisha Bakkar, targeting Hamas member–Video
3
Lebanon News
12:52
Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah
Lebanon News
12:52
Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah
4
Lebanon News
19:45
Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut
Lebanon News
19:45
Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut
5
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut
Lebanon News
06:32
Lebanese Army removes unexploded guided bomb from Aisha Bakkar building in Beirut
6
Lebanon News
15:30
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:30
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
10:59
Israel warns Beirut's suburbs residents to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
10:59
Israel warns Beirut's suburbs residents to evacuate immediately
8
Lebanon News
15:09
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:09
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More