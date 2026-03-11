Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve 'a little bit'

World News
11-03-2026 | 16:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve &#39;a little bit&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve 'a little bit'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States would tap its strategic oil reserves "a little," after the International Energy Agency said member countries would unlock supplies amid the Iran war.

"Right now we'll reduce it a little bit, and that brings the prices down," Trump said in an interview with Local 12 television in Cincinnati, Ohio, when asked if he was going to tap the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Oil

LBCI Next
Trump says US must 'finish the job' in Iran
Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-19

Trump says US to give $10 bn to new 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-30

Trump says Iran wants to 'make a deal'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Iran says oil will reach $200 a barrel, warns of 'continuous strikes'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Trump says US in 'major combat' to destroy Iran missiles, navy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
17:39

Trump says US must 'finish the job' in Iran

LBCI
World News
13:17

Romania to let US use its air bases for Middle East operations: President

LBCI
World News
13:12

Trump vows 'great safety' for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
World News
12:34

Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-05

Italy to send air-defense aid to Gulf countries: PM

LBCI
World News
16:54

Trump says to tap US strategic oil reserve 'a little bit'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Hamas says hopes new Iran leader will 'defeat Israeli-American aggression'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-10

Britain's Prince William meets Saudi crown prince on official visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More