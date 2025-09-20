News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump hits H-1B visas, a tech industry favorite, with $100,000 fee
World News
20-09-2025 | 00:28
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Trump hits H-1B visas, a tech industry favorite, with $100,000 fee
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered an annual $100,000 fee be added to H-1B skilled worker visas, creating potentially major repercussions for the tech industry, where such permits are prolific.
The new measure, which could likely face legal challenges, was announced alongside the introduction of a $1 million "gold card" residency program that Trump had previewed months earlier.
"The main thing is, we're going to have great people coming in, and they're going to be paying," Trump told reporters as he signed the orders in the Oval Office.
H-1B visas allow companies to sponsor foreign workers with specialized skills --- such as scientists, engineers, and computer programmers -- to work in the United States, initially for three years, but extendable to six years.
The United States awards 85,000 H-1B visas per year on a lottery system, with India accounting for around three-quarters of the recipients.
Large technology firms rely on Indian workers who either relocate to the United States or come and go between the two countries.
Tech entrepreneurs -- including Trump's former ally Elon Musk -- have warned against targeting H-1B visas, saying that the United States does not have enough homegrown talent to fill important tech sector job vacancies.
"All the big companies are on board," said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who joined Trump in the Oval Office.
Trump has had the H-1B program in his sights since his first term in office, but faced court challenges to his earlier approach, which targeted the types of jobs that qualify. The current iteration has become the latest move in the major immigration crackdown of his second term.
According to Trump's order, the fee will be required for those seeking to enter the country beginning Sunday, with the Homeland Security secretary able to exempt individuals, entire companies, or entire industries.
The order expires in a year, though Trump can extend it.
The number of H-1B visa applications has risen sharply in recent years, with a peak in approvals in 2022 under Democratic President Joe Biden.
In contrast, the peak in rejections was recorded in 2018, during Trump's first term in the White House.
The United States approved approximately 400,000 H-1B visas in 2024, two-thirds of which were renewals.
Trump also signed an order creating a new expedited pathway to U.S. residency for people who pay $1 million, or for corporate sponsors to pay $2 million.
"I think it's going to be tremendously successful," Trump added.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Fee
H-1B
Visas
Tech Industry
Next
Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine
US to end temporary protected status for Syrians
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-08-19
Trump: Putin may not want to reach a deal to end the war with Ukraine
World News
2025-08-19
Trump: Putin may not want to reach a deal to end the war with Ukraine
0
World News
2025-09-18
Trump, Starmer sign 'groundbreaking' tech partnership
World News
2025-09-18
Trump, Starmer sign 'groundbreaking' tech partnership
0
World News
2025-08-08
Putin discusses agreements to meet with Trump in call with Lukashenko
World News
2025-08-08
Putin discusses agreements to meet with Trump in call with Lukashenko
0
World News
2025-07-02
Trump says US could reach trade deal with India, casts doubt on deal with Japan
World News
2025-07-02
Trump says US could reach trade deal with India, casts doubt on deal with Japan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:00
Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions
World News
08:00
Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions
0
World News
07:05
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor
World News
07:05
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor
0
World News
05:19
Zelenskyy says he will meet Trump at UN next week
World News
05:19
Zelenskyy says he will meet Trump at UN next week
0
World News
03:42
Cyberattack causes disruption at European airports
World News
03:42
Cyberattack causes disruption at European airports
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:05
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor
World News
07:05
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor
0
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Israeli army says it targeted 40 Iranian missile infrastructure sites
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Israeli army says it targeted 40 Iranian missile infrastructure sites
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
2
Lebanon News
10:53
Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections
Lebanon News
10:53
Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections
3
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town
4
Lebanon News
10:08
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
Lebanon News
10:08
‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament
5
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos
Lebanon News
11:18
Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos
6
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
8
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More