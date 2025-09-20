News
Shows
Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants
World News
20-09-2025 | 13:35
Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened Venezuela with "incalculable" consequences if it refuses to take back migrants it has "forced into the United States," as tensions soar with Caracas.
"We want Venezuela to immediately accept all of the prisoners, and people from mental institutions... forced into the United States of America," Trump said, adding in all-caps "or the price you pay will be incalculable!"
AFP
World News
Trump
US
Threat
Venezuela
Consequences
Migrants
