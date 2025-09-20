Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants

World News
20-09-2025 | 13:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump threatens Venezuela with &#39;incalculable&#39; consequences if it doesn&#39;t take back migrants
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump threatens Venezuela with 'incalculable' consequences if it doesn't take back migrants

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened Venezuela with "incalculable" consequences if it refuses to take back migrants it has "forced into the United States," as tensions soar with Caracas.

"We want Venezuela to immediately accept all of the prisoners, and people from mental institutions... forced into the United States of America," Trump said, adding in all-caps "or the price you pay will be incalculable!"


AFP
 

World News

Trump

US

Threat

Venezuela

Consequences

Migrants

LBCI Next
Portugal to recognize a Palestinian state, government says
Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-13

Trump threatens 'severe consequences' if Putin blocks Ukraine peace

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-25

Trump says Hamas doesn't want a deal, 'want to die'

LBCI
World News
2025-07-25

Trump says French recognition of Palestinian state 'doesn't carry weight'

LBCI
World News
2025-06-23

Iran threatens US with 'serious' consequences after strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:00

Russia slams UN vote to re-impose Iran nuclear sanctions

LBCI
World News
07:05

Ukrainian drone attack on Russia kills four: Governor

LBCI
World News
05:19

Zelenskyy says he will meet Trump at UN next week

LBCI
World News
03:42

Cyberattack causes disruption at European airports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-19

Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?

LBCI
World News
00:28

Trump hits H-1B visas, a tech industry favorite, with $100,000 fee

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

Lebanon's Culture Ministry denies false claims about Baalbek Citadel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-03

Kurdish-led SDF say five members killed during attack by Islamic State in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Israeli aircraft drops warning leaflets over south Lebanon town

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, state authority underlined by Saudi approach, US source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Prince Yazid bin Mohammed al-Farhan holds phone call with Lebanon’s parliament speaker

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Lebanon's president, first lady depart for New York ahead of UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Israel targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Marjayoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Saudi Arabia committed to Lebanon’s stability, sources say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Shifting regional dynamics: Hezbollah urges Saudi Arabia to 'open a new page'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Lebanon’s public works minister outlines priorities, stresses stability and infrastructure projects

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More