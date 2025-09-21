News
Top Democratic Senator warns Trump on 'path to dictatorship'
World News
21-09-2025 | 09:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Top Democratic Senator warns Trump on 'path to dictatorship'
The top U.S. Democratic senator warned Sunday that Trump's call for the Justice Department to take against against his enemies put him on a "path to dictatorship."
Turning the agency "into an instrument that goes after his enemies, whether they're guilty or not... is the path to a dictatorship," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on CNN. "That's what dictatorships do."
AFP
World News
Democratic Senator
Donald Trump
Dictatorship
