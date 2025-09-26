News
Former FBI director charged as Trump steps up retribution drive
World News
26-09-2025 | 00:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Former FBI director charged as Trump steps up retribution drive
Former FBI director and prominent Donald Trump critic James Comey was indicted Thursday on two criminal counts as the U.S. president escalated a campaign of retribution against political foes.
The charges came days after Trump publicly urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against Comey and others he sees as enemies -- a stunning departure from the principle that the Justice Department must be free of White House pressure.
Comey was charged with making false statements and obstruction of justice in connection with the probe he conducted into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election that Trump won, and if he colluded with the Russians.
Trump hailed the indictment, saying Comey is "one of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to."
Trump has waged a relentless blitz in his second term against enemies real and perceived, but the charges against Comey are the most dramatic instance yet.
Comey faces up to five years in prison if convicted, according to federal prosecutor Lindsey Halligan, who was appointed by Trump just days ago. She is a former personal lawyer to the president who has no experience as a prosecutor.
"No one is above the law," Bondi said in a statement as the Justice Department announced charges against Comey for committing "serious crimes."
Trump said earlier Thursday he has nothing to do with the charging of Comey, but he had already hinted publicly that he appointed Halligan to go after him and others.
In a video posted on Instagram, Comey said, "I'm not afraid" and denied any wrongdoing.
AFP
World News
United States
FBI
Donald Trump
James Comey
Pam Bondi
