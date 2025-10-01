News
EU plans to broaden, sharply raise steel tariffs
World News
01-10-2025 | 06:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU plans to broaden, sharply raise steel tariffs
The EU will seek to widen and significantly increase tariffs on foreign steel, the bloc's industry chief Stephane Sejourne told the sector on Wednesday.
Brussels will unveil new measures on Tuesday to protect the steel sector that will replace the current "safeguard clause" expiring next year, Sejourne said during a meeting in Brussels, participants told AFP.
AFP
