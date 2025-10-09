Ukraine delegation in US next week for talks on sanctions, energy: Zelensky

World News
09-10-2025 | 04:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine delegation in US next week for talks on sanctions, energy: Zelensky
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine delegation in US next week for talks on sanctions, energy: Zelensky

Ukraine's prime minister, the head of presidential office, and a senior sanctions advisor will go to the United States early next week for talks with U.S. officials, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.

"Topics include air defense, energy, and sanctions steps, as well as the negotiation track. The issue of frozen assets will also be discussed with the U.S.," Zelensky wrote in a post on social media.

AFP

World News

delegation

talks

sanctions,

energy:

Zelensky

LBCI Next
Russia supports agreement between Israel and Hamas
WHO ready to 'scale up' health response after Gaza ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-08

European leaders to visit US this week for talks on Russia-Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2025-09-16

Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week on peace efforts: Rubio

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-01

Syrian delegation arrives in Lebanon for talks on detainees and sensitive issues

LBCI
World News
2025-09-30

Zelensky warns situation 'critical' as nuclear plant off grid for a week

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:27

EU chief survives confidence votes in bloc's parliament

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:51

Russia supports agreement between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
World News
04:22

WHO ready to 'scale up' health response after Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:50

Macron welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-02

Putin tells Slovak PM he values their 'independent' position

LBCI
World News
2025-09-25

Russian officials should end war or find 'bomb shelters': Zelensky

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Lebanon’s Cabinet resumes session, postpones decisions on Raoucheh Rock and Rissalat Association

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-09-22

Lebanese Cabinet approves draft 2026 state budget

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

Lebanese army chief visits Qatar to boost military cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece

LBCI
World News
15:42

Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Cuba asks Lebanon to support UN resolution calling for an end to US blockade

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:54

Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More