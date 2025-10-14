Madagascar presidency condemns 'attempted coup,' says Rajoelina still in office

World News
14-10-2025 | 12:01
High views
Madagascar presidency condemns 'attempted coup,' says Rajoelina still in office

Madagascar's presidency condemned an elite military unit's claim to have seized power Tuesday after weeks of anti-government demonstrations and said President Andry Rajoelina remained in office.

"The presence of armed military forces in front of the presidential palace constitutes a clear act of attempted coup d'etat," it said in a statement after the CAPSAT announcement.

"The president of the republic remains fully in office and ensures the maintenance of constitutional order and national stability," it said.

AFP

