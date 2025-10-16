Cambodia to deport 59 South Koreans linked to scam centers: Police

16-10-2025 | 07:30
Cambodia to deport 59 South Koreans linked to scam centers: Police
Cambodia to deport 59 South Koreans linked to scam centers: Police

Cambodia will deport on Friday 59 South Koreans who worked in cyberscam schemes, police said, after Seoul dispatched a team to investigate the fate of dozens of its nationals.

"Authorities plan to deport 59 South Korean nationals... who have been rescued by Cambodian authorities or detained for other crimes to their country with cooperation from the embassy of South Korea," Cambodia's national police said in a statement on Thursday.

AFP

