News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cambodia to deport 59 South Koreans linked to scam centers: Police
World News
16-10-2025 | 07:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Cambodia to deport 59 South Koreans linked to scam centers: Police
Cambodia will deport on Friday 59 South Koreans who worked in cyberscam schemes, police said, after Seoul dispatched a team to investigate the fate of dozens of its nationals.
"Authorities plan to deport 59 South Korean nationals... who have been rescued by Cambodian authorities or detained for other crimes to their country with cooperation from the embassy of South Korea," Cambodia's national police said in a statement on Thursday.
AFP
World News
deport
South
Koreans
linked
centers:
Police
Next
Putin says Russia among top oil producers, despite 'unfair' pressure
Afghanistan-Pakistan border clashes killed 40 civilians before truce: Health official
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-02
Israel says to deport intercepted flotilla activists to Europe after they reach port
Middle East News
2025-10-02
Israel says to deport intercepted flotilla activists to Europe after they reach port
0
World News
2025-09-05
Seoul says US immigration detained 'multiple' South Koreans in factory raid
World News
2025-09-05
Seoul says US immigration detained 'multiple' South Koreans in factory raid
0
World News
2025-10-08
German police to get power to shoot down drones: Minister
World News
2025-10-08
German police to get power to shoot down drones: Minister
0
World News
2025-10-14
UK, US sanction Southeast Asian scam networks exploiting trafficked workers
World News
2025-10-14
UK, US sanction Southeast Asian scam networks exploiting trafficked workers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:43
Trump to speak with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
World News
10:43
Trump to speak with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
0
World News
10:06
French PM survives two confidence votes days after reappointment
World News
10:06
French PM survives two confidence votes days after reappointment
0
World News
08:57
Pakistan PM says 'ball in Afghan Taliban's court' for permanent ceasefire
World News
08:57
Pakistan PM says 'ball in Afghan Taliban's court' for permanent ceasefire
0
World News
08:12
Building anti-drone defenses against Russia not 'optional' for EU: Kallas
World News
08:12
Building anti-drone defenses against Russia not 'optional' for EU: Kallas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-06
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
Middle East News
2025-10-06
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
0
Middle East News
06:59
Four oil facility guards killed in an attack near Syria's Deir al-Zor: State media
Middle East News
06:59
Four oil facility guards killed in an attack near Syria's Deir al-Zor: State media
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-11
Lebanon reviews $16.5 billion dispute as depositors await clarity on their funds
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
2
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Lebanon Economy
13:50
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
3
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
4
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Swift coordination resolves Lebanese-Syrian border detainment of two boys
6
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
7
Lebanon News
03:55
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
Lebanon News
03:55
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Rafah crossing remains closed as Israel cites Hamas delays—the details
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More